Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 20.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,492. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $25.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.41%.

In related news, CEO John R. Buran bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $66,345. Company insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flushing Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,275 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 38,830 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Flushing Financial worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

FFIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

