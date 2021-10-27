Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PDYPY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC raised Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.99.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDYPY traded up $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,740. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $78.75 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

