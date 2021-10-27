Fmr LLC Acquires 123,030 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 767,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,030 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $20,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Relx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,400,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Relx by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,631,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,716,000 after acquiring an additional 629,181 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx by 693.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 548,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,627,000 after acquiring an additional 479,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,829,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Relx by 2,544.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 356,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 343,043 shares in the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

RELX stock opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.3351 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.28%. Relx’s payout ratio is 38.24%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

