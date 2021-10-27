Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,234,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,021 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $18,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 8.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 12.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 10.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 23,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIM opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 83.38%. The company had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.41%.

CIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

