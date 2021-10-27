Fmr LLC Has $22.14 Million Holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,016 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,092 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.66% of Financial Institutions worth $22,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 31,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 41.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 93,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,296.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,137 shares of company stock worth $65,648. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

FISI stock opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $503.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.18. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $33.45.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $47.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 32.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

