Fmr LLC Reduces Stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,008 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,019 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $19,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 180.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $227,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,903.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $219,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,142 shares of company stock worth $2,169,356. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD opened at $57.49 on Wednesday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.49 and a 1 year high of $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $214.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

CSOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

