Fmr LLC Sells 40,722 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,722 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.20% of A. O. Smith worth $22,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 139.7% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

AOS stock opened at $65.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $73.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day moving average is $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Several research firms have commented on AOS. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

