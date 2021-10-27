Fmr LLC Sells 67,720 Shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 67,720 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 10.34% of Strattec Security worth $17,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Strattec Security by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Strattec Security by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Strattec Security by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Strattec Security during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Strattec Security by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

In related news, Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $79,377.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $48,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at $487,903.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $339,119 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

STRT opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $131.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.57. Strattec Security Co. has a 1 year low of $26.83 and a 1 year high of $67.28.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.67). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Strattec Security Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

About Strattec Security

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.