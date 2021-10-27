Fmr LLC Sells 80,905 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,616,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,905 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $21,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AHH. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 35.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 469.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 15,973 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 54.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Shares of AHH opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.84 and a beta of 0.79. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. Analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AHH shares. Bank of America downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.