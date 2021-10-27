Fmr LLC Sells 9,300 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.31% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $20,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $145,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $947.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.34). As a group, equities analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITOS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $1,488,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 1,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $45,796.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 395,706 shares of company stock worth $11,083,793. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

