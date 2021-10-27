Fmr LLC Trims Stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 16.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,437,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 274,023 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $22,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $105,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $217,000.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $178,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $26,062.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $462,304 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ATRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

ATRA stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.27.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

