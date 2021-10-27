Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.70

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.70 and traded as high as C$2.25. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.23, with a volume of 55,100 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$219.71 million and a P/E ratio of 22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 597.54.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$92.97 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Foraco International SA will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

