Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,114 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 32,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 39,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock opened at $278.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.54. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $186.93 and a 12-month high of $281.20.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.