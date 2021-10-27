Formidable Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 79.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 123.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.74.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.54% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $40,194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,774,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $400,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 755,000 shares of company stock worth $41,596,900. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

