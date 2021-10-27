Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $250,000 Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF stock opened at $77.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.52. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.27 and a 52 week high of $78.60.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

