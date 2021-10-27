Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $385,000 Stock Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stratasys during the second quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 68.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 133.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter worth $168,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSYS opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.49. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

