Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $459,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $678,800,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its stake in Micron Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 21,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 541,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,987,000 after acquiring an additional 175,997 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 24,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,248,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $446,057,000 after acquiring an additional 128,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $68.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.70. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $49.30 and a one year high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.31.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

