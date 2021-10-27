Formidable Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,432,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRSP stock opened at $95.06 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $84.38 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 2.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRSP. SVB Leerink began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company.

Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,656,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

