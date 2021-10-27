Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 2,368 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $79.94 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $60.29 and a 52 week high of $80.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day moving average of $76.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

