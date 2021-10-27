Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2021

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortum Oyj presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. Fortum Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

