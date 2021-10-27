Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortum Oyj presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. Fortum Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

