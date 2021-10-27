Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $97.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $88,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

