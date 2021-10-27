FOX (FOXA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect FOX to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect FOX to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.87.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

