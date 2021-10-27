Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 736,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 61,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,841,000 after purchasing an additional 368,213 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 24.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

BLDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -69.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a current ratio of 23.77. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. The business had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.