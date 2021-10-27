Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 62,325 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 62,325 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

