Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $57,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 16,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $558,472.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,761,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,397,904.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,008 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

