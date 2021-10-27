Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Fresnillo (LON:FRES)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,136.88 ($14.85).

Shares of FRES opened at GBX 889 ($11.61) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.98. Fresnillo has a one year low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a one year high of GBX 1,364.50 ($17.83). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 817.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,476.16.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

