Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.46.

FYBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

