FTI Consulting (FCN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2021 guidance at $6.000-$6.500 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $711.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.50 million. On average, analysts expect FTI Consulting to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FCN opened at $145.98 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $147.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.41.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

