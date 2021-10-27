Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of FULT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.54. 655,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,798. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. Fulton Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $101,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 119,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 44,591 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,259 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,104,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,988,000 after purchasing an additional 59,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

See Also: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulton Financial (FULT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.