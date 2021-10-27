Function X One Day Volume Tops $8.78 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 26th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00002184 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $542.14 million and $8.78 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,808.49 or 1.00080023 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00067354 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00046599 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.78 or 0.00629996 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001660 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

