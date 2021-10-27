Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Down 5.4%

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $16.08. 7,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,236,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.72.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $836.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 43,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $881,596.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,198,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 476,508 shares of company stock valued at $9,640,969. 14.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth approximately $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth approximately $10,407,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the second quarter worth approximately $11,044,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Funko by 507.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 434,665 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth approximately $5,768,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

