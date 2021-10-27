Furucombo 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $18.14 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded up 144.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $18.14 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Furucombo has traded up 147.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00071254 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00071192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00096723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,807.18 or 1.00100194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.18 or 0.06780072 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002588 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

