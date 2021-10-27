Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Down 4%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s stock price fell 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.95 and last traded at $68.95. 22,358 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,690,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FUTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Futu has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $203.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Futu by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Futu by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

