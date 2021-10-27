FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Iberdrola, S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iberdrola in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Iberdrola’s FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

IBDRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iberdrola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.68.

OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $45.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14. The company has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $61.52.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

