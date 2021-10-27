FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Affimed Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Affimed in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst S. Devarakonda expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.56) per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Affimed’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a negative net margin of 91.76%. The business had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

AFMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $6.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. Affimed has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $11.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the second quarter valued at $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 30.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

