FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Gentex Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gentex in a report issued on Sunday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.61. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS.
Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.
Shares of GNTX opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.63.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 10.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.
In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.
About Gentex
Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.
Further Reading: Capital Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.