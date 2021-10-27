FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Issued By Truist Securiti

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Robert Half International in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.27 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Truist raised their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $111.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.48 and its 200 day moving average is $93.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $114.98.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.