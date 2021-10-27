FY2021 EPS Estimates for Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Increased by Analyst

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equity Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.22.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $33.45 on Monday. Equity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $480.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,745,000 after acquiring an additional 54,436 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $364,788.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

