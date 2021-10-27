FY2021 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. Increased by SVB Leerink (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for HCA Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will earn $17.77 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.28. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.86.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $241.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $121.91 and a 52-week high of $263.92. The company has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.94, for a total value of $752,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,870 shares in the company, valued at $50,406,317.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,627 shares of company stock worth $11,909,748. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,931,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,026,000 after acquiring an additional 168,671 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,684,000 after acquiring an additional 266,566 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,059 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,053,000 after acquiring an additional 68,147 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,948,000 after buying an additional 195,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

