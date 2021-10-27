FY2021 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Boosted by Piper Sandler

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.84.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $23.89 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,084,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,674,392,000 after acquiring an additional 402,480 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,317,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,539 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,061,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,999,000 after acquiring an additional 889,709 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,896 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.