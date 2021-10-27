FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Decreased by Analyst

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lundin Mining in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.47. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LUN. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.95.

LUN stock opened at C$10.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$7.73 and a 12-month high of C$16.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.78.

In other news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan acquired 5,600 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,650.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

