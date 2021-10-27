FY2021 EPS Estimates for Medpace Holdings, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Medpace in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.77 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.42.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $213.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.59. Medpace has a one year low of $105.48 and a one year high of $217.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $39,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $100,102.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,383 shares of company stock worth $6,665,945 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medpace by 13,962.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

