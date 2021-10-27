FY2022 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Signature Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $16.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $17.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.53.

Shares of SBNY opened at $307.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.02 and its 200-day moving average is $251.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $317.51.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

