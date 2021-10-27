FY2023 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Lowered by Capital One Financial

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Matador Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $5.46 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.47.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MTDR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.05.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,033.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

