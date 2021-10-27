GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) Major Shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life Sells 248,416 Shares

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 248,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $561,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Science Biosensor Diagnos Life also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GBS alerts:

On Tuesday, October 19th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 16,326 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $36,733.50.

On Thursday, October 14th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,726 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $219,582.68.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $213,000.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $460,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $496,000.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $532,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $280,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $290,000.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 45,152 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $148,550.08.

Shares of GBS stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45. GBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $14.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GBS by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

GBS Company Profile

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for GBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.