GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Shares Down 27.8%

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH)’s stock price traded down 27.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.22. 87,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,154,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

Get GBT Technologies alerts:

GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

GBT Technologies, Inc is a top-notch BPO development company. The firm engages in the consumer heuristic technology platform that connects consumers with the products. It offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for both domestic and international carriers. GBT Technologies also offers cellular activation to create additional users on those networks and provides check processing, verification and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GBT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.