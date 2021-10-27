GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect GCP Applied Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GCP opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. GCP Applied Technologies has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

