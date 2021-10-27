Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Shares Purchased by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,434 shares during the quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.44% of Genasys worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNSS. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 295,686 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 155,200 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $834,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Genasys by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 74,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Genasys during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Scott L. Anchin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,905 shares in the company, valued at $839,441.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

GNSS stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 73,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,773. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.85 million, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.50. Genasys Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Genasys had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genasys Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

