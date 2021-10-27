General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues Earnings Results

General Electric (NYSE:GE) released its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Electric had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.82. The stock had a trading volume of 600,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,787,960. General Electric has a 12 month low of $56.72 and a 12 month high of $115.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.11. The company has a market cap of $114.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.72, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.76% of General Electric worth $556,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

