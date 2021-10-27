General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Increased to $114.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Electric from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,787,960. The stock has a market cap of $115.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51. General Electric has a one year low of $56.72 and a one year high of $115.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.11.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 760,463,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,984,884,000 after purchasing an additional 78,587,272 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 60,649,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $796,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,449,248 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,105,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $513,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630,869 shares in the last quarter.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

